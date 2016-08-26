The Rock is now the highest-paid actor in the world

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has powered his way to the top of the mountain. The action star is the world’s highest-paid actor with $64.5 million earned in the past year, according to Forbes.

Johnson, who more than doubled his earnings this year compared to 2015, starred opposite Kevin Hart in “Central Intelligence,” the top comedy of 2016 with over $210 million worldwide at the box office.

He’s currently starring in the HBO series “Ballers,” with the Disney animated movie “Moana” coming up next for him in November. And he wraps shooting this year on films with big paydays, including “Fast 8” and the “Baywatch” movie.

Coming in second place is Jackie Chan with $61 million, proving that the 62-year-old action star still packs a powerful punch in his native China. In third is Matt Damon with $55 million.

Last year’s top earner, Robert Downey Jr., fell to eighth place with $33 million. That’s a 59% drop. This is mainly because Mr. Iron Man had to split so much of the pie with the rest of the cast in this year’s big Marvel hit, “Captain America: Civil War.”

Here are the top 10 earners of 2016.



