Forget 'True Detective' -- HBO's new show 'Ballers' featuring The Rock looks like the hit of the summer

This week just got even better for HBO. The season premiere of “Game of Thrones” is just two days away. The network released the trailer for the highly-anticipated second season of “True Detective.” And now they have just revealed the first taste of what appears to be another potential hit for the network.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tweeted the first trailer for “Ballers,” the new scripted comedy that’s executive-produced by Mark Wahlberg and his fellow “Entourage” colleague Stephen Levinson. Johnson plays an ex-football player who now works as a high-profile agent.

The show premieres on June 21.

Follow BI Video: on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.