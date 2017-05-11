The Rock for president? It's a 'real possibility'

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has only seen his star power increase over the past two decades, and there’s no denying his likability. So much so that you may very well have participated in a conversation about whether President The Rock would be a good thing for the United States, and what that would mean for his future in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

Looks like that fantasy about President The Rock is at least a little closer to a reality.

In its cover story profiling the actor (headline: “Dwayne Johnson for President!”), GQ asked Johnson about his political aspirations, and it turns out he’s not shy about them.

“I think that it’s a real possibility,” Johnson told GQ of a potential presidential run. The magazine added that he spoke “solemnly” about it.

“A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson said, referring to an interview during the 2016 presidential election in which he said, “I haven’t ruled politics out.” The comment quickly went viral and excited fans.

“There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful,'” Johnson told GQ. “I didn’t want to be flippant — ‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

With the next presidential election coming in 2020, Johnson will likely take more time to think about how a presidential campaign would affect his life and career — not to mention his insane workout routine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.