The Rock's 'Fast and Furious' role was originally written for another Oscar-winning actor

Just when you think there’s a break in the “Fast and Furious” franchise news, Vin Diesel gets on social media and drops a bombshell.

While doing a Facebook Live chat (outside with lovely wind chimes ringing in the background), the actor revealed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was not the first choice to play the Hobbs character.

“Back in the fifth film, when I was asking, ‘Who should I work with?’ the reason why we brought Dwayne Johnson into ‘Fast Five’ was because of you [the fans],” Diesel said in the video. “There was a girl named Jen Kelly who said, ‘I would love to see you guys work together on-screen,’ and so we gave a role, that was initially written for Tommy Lee Jones, but we gave it to Dwayne, and he shined in it.”

Johnson recently called out unnamed male actors as being unprofessional on the set of the upcoming “Fast and Furious” movie, “Fast 8,” though days later he walked back those comments. He’s been a major addition to the franchise since coming on in 2011’s “Fast Five.”

It’s hard to imagine Jones bringing to the table what The Rock has. But it’s fun to imagine.

“Fast 8” will feature newcomers to the franchise: Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron.

The movie opens April 2017. Watch Diesel’s entire Facebook Live chat.



