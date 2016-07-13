A new photo of The Rock in 'Fast 8' reveals a major twist in the movie

Since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, with 2011’s “Fast Five,” the series has stepped it up with the action and stunts.

Now with “Fast 8” in production, fans are wondering how the franchise can top its over $1.5 billion worldwide box-office returns for “Furious 7” (also the last film in the series with the late Paul Walker).

Johnson teased what his character Hobbs is up to in the upcoming movie, posting this set photo on Instagram of him in an orange jumpsuit headed to prison:



We can’t wait to see how Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the gang get him out of this situation.

“Fast 8” opens in theatres April 2017.

