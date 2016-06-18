The Rock, who has a ridiculously strict diet, just ate candy for the first time in 27 years

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson eats more than two pounds of cod per day for his insane diet, and unsurprisingly, candy is never a factor.
During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show” on Thursday, Johnson told Fallon that he hasn’t even eaten a piece of candy since 1989. It was a Twizzler, and he was at the movie theatre.
Knowing this, Fallon of course tempted Johnson to “make a little history” and eat candy for the first time in 27 years.
“Well, look, I mean we’re here. Big movie comes out tomorrow,” Johnson said. “I think we bust out the Twizzlers.”
Instead, Fallon attempted to lure Johnson with a giant gummy worm, a Nerd Rope, and Ring Pops before ultimately convincing The Rock to eat Pop Rocks and hold up a microphone so the crackling could be heard.
“So that’s what candy tastes like! Wow, it’s amazing,” Johnson said.
Watch the full video here:
