Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson adds to his likely streak of summer blockbusters with “San Andreas,” a disaster film that boasts world-class visual effects.

Johnson stars as a helicopter pilot racing across California to rescue his daughter after an earthquake decimates the Golden State.

The movie opens on May 29.

