Everything we know about 'Moana,' Disney's upcoming animated musical starring The Rock

Disney Dancers perform for fans at D23 while presenting ‘Moana.’

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced more details on its upcoming animated musical, “Moana,” over the weekend at fan event D23.

Disney’s 56th animated film will feature the voice of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a mighty demi-god and revolve around a young teenage girl — Moana —

who bravely sails across the Pacific Ocean to “complete her ancestors’ quest.”

Moana will be Disney’s first Pacific Islander princess.

The film won’t be in theatres until November 23, 2016. Until then, here’s everything we know about “Moana” so far.

'Moana' will be produced by Osnat Shurer and directed Ron Clements and John Musker. Clements and Musker have been in the Disney family for a while -- they both directed 'The Little Mermaid,' 'Aladdin,' and most recently, 'The Princess and the Frog.' Disney The legend goes like this: 3,000 years ago the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast South Pacific. Then their voyages suddenly stopped -- and no one knows exactly why. Disney Enter Moana (the Hawaiian and Maori word for 'ocean') who decides to sail across the Pacific Ocean to finish what her ancestors started. Disney Here's how she will look. Disney Moana Waialiki will be Disney's twelfth princess and first Polynesian princess Disney Above is what appears to be concept art of Moana in the film. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will voice the Demi-God Maui, who, according to Polynesian culture, founded all eight Hawaiian islands. His character teams up with Princess Moana on her journey. Disney 'Moana' was announced at Disney's D23 Expo this past weekend and is set to release in November 2016. Disney 'Moana is indomitable, passionate and a dreamer with a unique connection to the ocean itself,' Musker told NBC in a 2014 interview. 'She's the kind of character we all root for, and we can't wait to introduce her to audiences.' Disney Source. This will be Disney's 56th animated film. The art, from what we can see at D23, looks beautiful. Disney Mark Mancina (who arranged many songs for 'The Lion King' and 'Tarzan') is working on music for 'Moana,' joined by Tony-award winning Lin-Manuel Miranda (pictured here), who just opened his hit show 'Hamilton' on Broadway this month. Disney Mancina and Miranda will also be joined by Opetaia Foa'i, the lead singer of Te Vaka. Te Vaka performs original contemporary 'South Pacific Fusion' music. Disney Te Vaka joined 'Moana' directors and The Rock on stage at D23 to perform. Disney Disney's last animation -- 'Frozen' -- will be an incredibly tough act for 'Moana' to follow. 'Frozen' is now the top-grossing animated film after raking in over $1.2 billion in theatres alone. Disney The rest of the cast of 'Moana' hasn't been announced yet. Disney But we're looking forward to seeing it. Disney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.