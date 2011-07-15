The Rock Cuts Epic Promo On John Cena, Hints At WWE Return

The Rock has posted a brand new 11 minute promo in response to Cena’s promo from Australia. Even better, Dwayne Johnson teases that he will see John Cena before WrestleMania in New York at Madison Square Garden, presumably at Survivor Series.



Wow, just wow! This promo is just unbelievable. Apparently The Rock never got the memo about the new PG direction because this promo is not safe for work. The Rock just unloads on Cena and really takes issue with Cena for being a sell-out. Even the biggest John Cena fans are going to have a hard time defending the champ after this one.

