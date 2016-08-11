The Rock walks back harsh comments about 'Fast 8' costars: 'There's gonna be conflict'

Getty The Rock is all love.

The Rock is finally trying to put an end to one of the most mysterious public feuds in recent memory.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got uncharacteristically honest on his Facebook recently when he called out certain “unprofessional” male costars on the set of “Fast 8,” currently in production, and called the men “candy a–es.”

The internet spent the next 24 hours speculating about which costar or costars he was talking about.

Now Johnson has posted a message on his Instagram trying to heal those wounds.

“You guys reading this know how much I believe in the idea of TEAM EFFORT. That means respecting every person, their time and their value when they step on to my set or partner with our production company. And like with any team – that’s a family – there’s gonna be conflict,” he wrote Wednesday night.

Johnson added that, despite differences, he and his costars “all agree on the most important thing: Delivering an incredible movie to the world.”

Whether this was all a promotional stunt or not, you can see for yourself how incredible the next “Fast & Furious” sequel is when it comes out April 14, 2017.





