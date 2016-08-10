THE ROCK: 'Fast 8' costars are 'unprofessional candy a--es'

Universal Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in ‘Furious 7.’

It’s not often you get the biggest stars in the world to be frank about the people they work alongside. But things must be unstable on the “Fast 8” set because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to his Facebook page, and he’s pissed.

While on his final week on set for the film, Johnson called out some of his male costars in a Facebook post on Monday as being “candy a**es.” They don’t, he wrote in the post, “conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals.”

He also included a shot from the movie in which his character, Hobbs, while in prison, throws a guard against a wall.

“When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right,” Johnson wrote.

Here’s the complete post:



“Fast 8” opens in theatres April 14, 2017.

