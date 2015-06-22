US

Watch the fun trailer one more time for The Rock's new HBO show

Matt Johnston

Sunday is the night Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fans have been waiting for. “Ballers” begins.

This is the new scripted comedy that’s executive-produced by Mark Wahlberg and his fellow “Entourage” colleague Stephen Levinson.

The Rock plays an ex-football player who now works as a high-profile agent. And it looks like it’s going to be a blast.

The show premieres on June 21.

