The Robot Doctor Will See You Now

A robot from the movie Terminator 3. Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Robot-assisted surgery to treat prostate cancer has become widespread in America.

In 2003, just 0.7% of surgeons employed the help of robots but by 2010 that figure had jumped to 42%.

A study in the journal BJU International study also found that the cost of robot procedures is falling.

The researchers examined hundreds of thousands of cases of prostate removal surgery.

Robot surgery costs generally decreased and plateaued at slightly over $10,000 while non-robot surgery costs increased to nearly $9,000.

“Our findings give insights on the adoption of not just robotic technology but future surgical innovations,” said Dr Steven Chang of Harvard Medical School.

