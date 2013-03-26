How To Overcome The Tough Road To Success

There is a lot not to like about trying to be successful.



You are never going to like the fact that no one else believes in your dream as much as you do.

You are never going to like unfair criticism and sarcasm from your critics.

You are never going to like that you never have the experience you want when you need it most.

You are never going to like feeling tired, fatigued, and exhausted from all the effort you have to put in.

You are never going to like the lack of uncertainty and fear that comes with trying something new.

You are never going to like the failure and shame that comes with getting it wrong one too many times.

You are never going to like the missed vacations, second hand cars, and being broke from time-to-time.

You are never going to like the rolled eyes and patronizing smiles you get from others when you try to explain your dream.

You are never going to like the uncomfortable questions you get and incomplete answers you have to offer.

You are never going to like how long it takes to turn your ideas and dreams into life-changing success.

Not matter now close you are right now, success always seems to be another day, another dollar, and a little bit more effort away. And if you let that grind stop you, you’ll never end up doing what it takes to make it to your goal.

You’ll stop before you make it to where you want to be. You’ll quit — not because you’re not tough, smart, or up-for-the-task — because you get overwhelmed by not knowing when all the pain will go away.

If you knew when it was going to be over you could stick it out. But not knowing makes each moment unbearable. So unbearable that don’t think you can make it. Not one more day. Those days it helps to just show up. Sometimes that all you can do. Show up.

The difference it makes is life-changing.

If today was the day that you were supposed to win, did you show up?

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.