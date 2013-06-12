The Map To 2 Billion Mobile Devices

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

India, China, And The Map To Two Billion Connected Devices (Flurry)

Flurry expects the number of active smartphones and tablets to top 2 billion globally by 2014, based on current growth rates. It found a 47% growth in the number of active U.S. smartphones and tablets in April compared to a year prior. Compare that to China, however, which saw a 149% increase. India, the market with the most potential upside, registered a 160% increase. The map below gives a nice visualisation of the smartphone market’s evolution. Broadly speaking, the countries in orange have been driving the smartphone revolution to date, but are now experiencing slowdowns as penetration growth peaks. The countries in yellow are, generally speaking, the next stage for the smartphone story. Read >





Here’s Everything That Is About To Change On Your iPhone And iPad (SAI)

WWDC, Apple’s developer extravaganza, began today in San Francisco. Silicon Alley Insider has a nice summary of everything that will change on your iPhone, and all the new functionalities that iOS 7 will add. These features include multitasking on apps, automatic app updates, and a new control centre that will put some of the phone’s more important controls, such as Wi-Fi settings, at your fingertips. Read >

Peter Kafka argues that iTunes Radio could be a success for Apple, by helping it sell more iPhones or pulling iOS users off competing services, without necessarily being a monetary success. He’s doubtful it will make money directly. In particular, he thinks its plan to crack the radio ad market is basically a non-starter. Read >

Re-Imagining Digital Media And Advertising For A Cross-Screen World (Eric Franchi)

There’s a wide-ranging debate underway over ad formats that will prosper across screens and devices. Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi weighs in here on why media sellers should move away from standard banners and focus on new, higher-value ad units that drive real engagement. It’s all part of re imagining the digital landscape to make it friendly for brand advertising budgets. These are some of the other changes underway, according to Franchi:

HTML5 versus flash to allow for creative to run across screens.

Responsive design versus multiple site versions.

Site redesigns that are more conducive to viewable impressions.

Larger, brand-friendly ad formats. Read >

34% of U.S. Adults Own Tablets (Pew)

Tablet ownership continues to surge in the U.S., up from 25% last August. Penetration is highest amongst individuals with a household income of at least $75,000 and among Americans aged between 35 and 44. Read >

A Sneak Peek At The User Interface Of The Intel Phone, The Obsidian (Ars Technica)

The chip maker is working on a UI overlay that it will bring to Tizen, a mobile platform backed by the Linux Foundation, and possibly Android. Read >

Snapchat Is Reportedly Hiring A Sales Team (TechCrunch)

Presumably this means monetization via ad sales is just around the corner for the wildly popular photo-sharing app. It is reportedly raising a new round of funding that values the company between $500 million and $1 billion. Read >

