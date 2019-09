Speciality Fashion Group has purchased budget clothing retailer Rivers Australia for $5 million.

News Ltd reports the Group, which already owns Millers and Katies, plans to expand the iconic Australian chain from 160 to 220 stores and expects to invest $4 million in Rivers by June 2015.

Read more here.

