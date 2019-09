A quick look at the riskiest and safest sovereign bonds in the world at the end of 2011, from BlackRock’s Sovereign Risk Index.



Notable moves in the fourth quarter include France’s shift toward risk and Japan’s shift toward safety.

PIIGS are all in the bottom nine along with certain unstable emerging markets.

(Via Pragmatic Capitalism.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.