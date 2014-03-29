The Rise Of Xiaomi And Micromax -- Asia's Smartphone Innovators That Are Taking On The World

The mobile industry’s future will no longer be decided in Silicon Valley or Korea.

It’s being determined at the Beijing headquarters of Xiaomi, often described as the “Apple of China,” and at Micromax’s campus on the outskirts of India’s capital, New Delhi.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently visited Xiaomi’s headquarters and declared, “They’re good enough to break the American market.”

India’s Micromax, meanwhile, has been described in Forbes India as the “Zara of smartphones,” because it tests devices before speedily flooding the market with products that prove to be popular. (Zara follows a similar approach with fashion.)

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we explain why global consumer Internet and mobile companies will increasingly need to work with companies like Xiaomi and Micromax — not to mention China’s Lenovo, Huawei, ZTE, and Coolpad — if they don’t want to miss out on mobile’s next growth phase in emerging markets.

