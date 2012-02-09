The Rise Of Social Commerce [DECK]

Yesterday, we hosted our Social Commerce Summit in New York.



To kick off the conference, our BI Intelligence team—Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Alex Cocotas, and I—put together a deck on the current trends in e-commerce, including the explosion of innovation in the past few years. We focused on the impact of social and mobile, as well as the innovation spurred by the lousy economy.

You can flip through the deck below (click on the link).

(BI Intelligence, by the way, is a new industry research service for executives and investors. We recently launched, and we hope you’ll all become members. Please sign up for a free one month trial here.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.