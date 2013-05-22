The Rise Of Poverty In American Suburbs [INFOGRAPHIC]

It’s no surprise that huge numbers of Americans joined the ranks of the poor over the last decade. What’s more interesting is where poverty is growing.



The poor population in the nation’s suburbs has grown faster than anywhere else in the country, at a rate of 64% since 2000, according to “Confronting Suburban Poverty in America,” a new book by the Brookings Institute.

“For the first time, the number of poor people in major metropolitan suburbs surpassed the number in cities, making suburbia home to the largest and fastest growing poor population in the country,” the authors write.

Check out the shocking growth in suburban poverty in the illustration below:

Brookings Institute

