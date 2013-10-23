Why Every Social Network Should Be Betting On In-Stream, Native Advertising

The native-social rush is on. BIA/Kelsey estimates that social ad spend will reach over $US10 billion by 2017 and that up to 40% or more of those outlays will go to native ads. In the social context, we define native ads as ads that are seamlessly integrated into a user’s feed and are nearly indistinguishable from organic content.

On Facebook, native ads in the News Feed generate 49-times higher click-through rates and a 54% lower cost-per-click than traditional placements in the right-rail sidebar. LinkedIn is making major investments in its native strategy and Pinterest is piloting native ads on its platform.

For a new report, BI Intelligence spoke to leaders in the native advertising space, including major ad buyers, investors in up-and-coming social media networks like Pinterest, and social media analytics experts to understand the forces driving the stampede into native-social advertising. We examine the top formats, dig into Facebook’s suite of native ad products, and look at how effective native-social ads can be.

According to Jan Rezab, CEO of Socialbakers, a social media analytics company that works with Fortune 100 brands, “In the future, all advertising on social media will be native in-stream ads. The right rail and banners will disappear altogether.”

Here’s why experts are so bullish:

In-stream native ads look, feel, and function seamlessly across mobile and PC, which is precisely what brands want, as they seek to build cross-device campaigns.

On mobile’s smaller screens, the stream is the experience. Mobile ad spend was up 83% last year, to $US8.9 billion globally.

Twitter started the native-social ad trend with Promoted Tweets in early 2010. The social network is now among the most influential voices in arguing that TV and digital ad spend can work hand-in-hand.

We believe image- and video-sharing networks such as Pinterest , Vine , and Snapchat will soon be offering some of the most effective types of native ads, centered on pictures. Photos are the most shared type of content on the Web; 43% of global Internet users have shared a photo in the past month.

, , and will soon be offering some of the most effective types of native ads, centered on pictures. Photos are the most shared type of content on the Web; 43% of global Internet users have shared a photo in the past month. At BIA/Kelsey, which forecast that $US11 billion would be spent on social ads in 2017 and 40% would go to native ads, Jed Williams, author of the forecast, said “If I was to re-forecast the native ad market today, would we project it growing larger at a faster rate? Certainly.”

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

In full, the report:

