How Local-Mobile Marketing Is Solving Mobile's Audience-Targeting Headaches

Location-based marketing is not simply a mobile strategy, it’s also a way of approaching mobile that has begun to solve some of the industry’s thorniest problems — tracking, measurement, and targeting.

The mobile audience has historically been the marketer’s white whale. Mobile consumers have always seemed evasive, floating just beyond the reach of cookies.

That’s where location-based mobile technology comes in. It’s not just about spraying users near a shopping mall with ads. It gives marketers new ways to target and group mobile audiences, and even account for behavioural and demographic segments. Consumers can easily turn off location tracking on their devices if they don’t want to share this information.

In a recent report, BI Intelligence breaks down the leading location-based marketing techniques, and explains the strengths and weaknesses of each. It looks at the data behind LBS, and digs into the differences between junk location-based data, and the real thing. Subscribers also gain full access to our ongoing coverage of LBS and the mobile industry.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s a primer on each leading-edge LBS technique:

Geo-aware ads are sort of like personalised ads powered by location data. The message contained in the ad changes based on a user’s positioning.

Geo-fenced ads involves targeting users within a set distance from a business with the same message, it could be within a DMA (Designated Market Area), city-based, or postal code-based geo-fence. This is the traditional and most basic form of local-mobile marketing.

Place-based targeting refers to the practice of reaching audience clusters over a large area, such as nationally, to achieve scale. LBS ad providers tout their ability to target segments like soccer mums at scale with the help of location data.

Audience clusters: Location data can be paired with anonymous data on demographics, purchase intent, or other behavioural data to reach desirable audience clusters near a given location.

In other words, location may be a silver bullet that finally allows marketers to more accurately track and target relevant mobile audiences.

In full, the report:

To access BI Intelligence’s full reports on Location-Based Mobile Marketing, as well as full-access to our archive of in-depth reports, charts and data, sign up for a free trial subscription.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.