Asian Americans Are Smarter, Richer, And Harder-Working Than Everyone Else

The rise of Asian Americans involves a lot more than relentless tiger mums.



A report updated last month by Pew Research details all kinds of impressive statistics about Asian Americans, who overtook Hispanics in 2009 as America’s fastest-growing racial group.

Some highlights:

Asian Americans are better educated than any other ethnic group:

They’re richer than everyone else:

They believe in hard work:

They believe in hard work:

Read the full report at Pew Research.

