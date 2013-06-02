Asian Americans Are Smarter, Richer, And Harder-Working Than Everyone Else

The rise of Asian Americans involves a lot more than relentless tiger mums.
A report updated last month by Pew Research details all kinds of impressive statistics about Asian Americans, who overtook Hispanics in 2009 as America’s fastest-growing racial group.
Some highlights:
Asian Americans are better educated than any other ethnic group:
www.pewsocialtrends.org
They’re richer than everyone else:
www.pewsocialtrends.org
They believe in hard work:
www.pewsocialtrends.orgThey’re excited to be here:
www.pewsocialtrends.orgRead the full report at Pew Research.
Flickr / Sean Choe
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.