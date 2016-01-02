Search

Tim Cook took the helm at Apple over 10 years ago. Here’s how he got his start and built Apple into the first US company to hit $3 trillion.

Avery Hartmans
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple
Cook has been with Apple since 1998 and became the CEO of Apple in 2011 following Steve Jobs. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Tim Cook took the CEO job at Apple in August 2011 — many wondered if he could fill the shoes left by his friend, colleague, and mentor, Steve Jobs.
  • But Cook has made major strides at Apple, including overseeing the launch of AirPods, the Apple Watch, and Apple Music.
  • He’s also guided Apple toward becoming one of the world’s most valuable companies — these days, its market cap is hovering around $3 trillion.
Tim Cook was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1960. His father, Donald Cook, was a shipyard worker. His mother, Geraldine Cook, worked at a pharmacy.
Shipyard
A shipyard, though not the one Donald Cook worked at. Melia Robinson/Business Insider
Cook graduated from Alabama’s Auburn University in 1982 with a degree in industrial engineering.
Auburn University
From there, Cook joined IBM in its still-new PC division — before Microsoft Windows was even a thing. He eventually became the director of North American fulfillment.
IBM Watson Office 10
IBM Watson Office 10 (not the IBM office that Cook worked in). Hollis Johnson
Cook was misdiagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, something he says made him view the world in a different way. Since then, he’s been a fitness buff and a big giver to MS-related causes.
Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Stephen Lam/Getty Images
Twelve years later, Cook left IBM and jumped into a COO role at a company called Intelligent Electronics. He eventually became vice president of corporate materials at Compaq, then one of the hottest PC manufacturers around.
HP Compaq
Compaq CEO Michael Capellas (right) after a press conference in New York on September 4, 2001. Jeff Christensen/Reuters
Meanwhile, Steve Jobs had just come into power as Apple’s CEO, following the ouster of Gil Amelio. Jobs had the tough task of turning the company around after many years of fading relevance. He went looking for fresh blood for his executive team.
Steve jobs macworld keynote 1998
Jobs gives a Keynote speech in 1998. Reuters
So Jobs approached Cook, identifying him as a strong prospect for the new Apple. Cook signed on to Apple in 1998 as SVP of worldwide operations.
Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Getty
It must have been a difficult decision for Cook. In 1997, Apple was an industry laughingstock: Michael Dell, one of Microsoft’s closest partners, once said that if he were in Jobs’ shoes, “I’d shut it down and give the money back to the shareholders.”
Michael dell bill gates 2001
Michael Dell, right, and Bill Gates, left, at a Windows product launch in 2001. Mario Tama/Getty Images
And experiencing Jobs’ biggest flop first-hand just a few years later probably didn’t make the transition easier, either: In 2000, Apple released the Power Mac G4 Cube, but the small PC, which Cook called an “engineering marvel,” never found its audience.
Steve jobs power mac g4 cube
But Cook said the “spectacular failure” taught him an important lesson in humility and intellectual honesty. “This was another thing that Steve taught me, actually,” Cook said. “You’ve got to be willing to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘I was wrong, it’s not right.'”
Jobs Cook
CUPERTINO, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple is holding their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they are expected to unveil a new iPhone. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
But everything worked out. One of Cook’s biggest early coups was closing Apple’s own factories and warehouses and replacing them with contract manufacturers, meaning that devices could be made in larger quantities and get delivered faster.
Apple store
Tim Cook once said of his role: “You kind of want to manage it like you’re in the dairy business. If it gets past its freshness date, you have a problem.”
Tim Cook
Starting in 2005, Cook made investments that would lay the groundwork for the future of the company, including forming critical deals with manufacturers on flash memory, the computer-storage component that would form the basis for the iPhone and iPad.
Steve jobs unveils first iphone
Jobs reveals the first iPhone in 2007. Paul Sakuma/AP Images
Cook’s prescience meant that when competitors sought to build their own phones and tablets, they had to compete for what little factory capacity and components those factories could spare, after they had already fulfilled their commitments to Apple.
Android p
An Android phone. Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider
Thanks to Cook’s management expertise, his star within the company rose rapidly. Apple was on the track toward growth and big profits, and Cook got a lot of the credit.
Tim Cook 2009
Cook in 2009. Paul Sakuma/AP Images
As his influence grew, Cook became known within the company for his no-mercy, relentless questioning style, his willingness to hold hours-long meetings, and his propensity for sending emails at all hours and expecting answers.
Tim cook steve jobs phil schiller 2007
Cook, Jobs, and Phil Schiller, EVP Product Marketing, answer questions about the new iMac in 2007. David Paul Morris/Getty Images
In 2007, Apple introduced the iPhone — the device that would change everything.
Steve Jobs original iPhone 2007
Jobs unveils the iPhone in 2007. David Paul Morris/Getty Images
That same year, Jobs brought Cook a little closer into the core of the business by naming him COO. At this point, Apple insiders say, he was already running much of the business, with Jobs just there to make important product decisions.
Tim cook steve jobs 2010
Cook and Jobs answer questions at a press conference in 2010. Kimberly White/Reuters
As COO, Cook made more appearances at public events, getting out in front of executives, customers, partners, and investors.
Tim cook apple COO 2010
Cook examines the Macbook Air at a special event at the company’s headquarters in 2010. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In 2009, Tim Cook was named interim CEO while Steve Jobs was on leave to manage his declining health. Jobs had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2003, and it was starting to take its toll.
2003 mac convention
Jobs presents iMovie during the 2003 Macworld Conference and Expo. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
In 2009, Cook actually offered Jobs a portion of his liver, since they share a rare blood type. But Jobs refused, saying, “I’ll never let you do that. I’ll never do that.”
Tim cook and steve jobs
Cook and Jobs answer questions about the iPhone 4 in 2010. Kimberly White/Reuters
In January 2011, Cook took over as interim CEO once again while Jobs was on medical leave. In August 2011, Jobs resigned his role to focus on his health — the board then named Cook permanent CEO of Apple.
Tim cook
Cook speaking at an Apple launch event in New York in 2018. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
When Jobs died in October 2011, Cook had the flags of the Apple campus flown at half staff in his memory.
Apple flags
The flags at Apple’s headquarters on the day following Jobs’ death. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
Cook reportedly considers the time following Job’s death as the loneliest time of his life.
Tim cook sad
Cook told Stanford University’s graduating class of 2019 that mentors can leave you prepared but not ready. Cook said that after Jobs’ death, “when the dust settled, all he knew was that he was going to have to be the best version of himself that he could be.”
Tim Cook
Cook spoke at Stanford in 2005 and then again in 2019. AP Photo/Alex Brandon
But Cook had some big shoes to fill. The iPhone, especially, is an internationally beloved product, and Jobs is held up as one of the greatest CEOs in history. “His greatest gift … was not a singular product, but rather Apple itself,” Cook said of Jobs in 2017.
Steve jobs tim cook iphone 8 event
Tim Cook presenting at an iPhone event. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Jobs once said that making things with “a great deal of care and love” is ultimately the thing that “keeps Apple, Apple,” and Cook has said that he believes Jobs’ vision lives on everywhere at Apple.
Apple Tim Cook presentation
Apple CEO Tim Cook prepares a keynote presentation. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
In the months following Jobs’ resignation and then his death, there was a lot of uncertainty over whether or not Apple could keep the momentum going under Cook.
Tim cook first CEO presentation 2010
Cook’s first presentation as CEO. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Though Cook was now in the limelight as CEO of Apple, he followed Jobs’ example as a public figure and has remained intensely private when it came to his personal life, directing the attention as much as possible back on Apple.
Tim Cook
In 2014, though, Cook ended years of speculation by publicly announcing, in an editorial in Bloomberg Businessweek, that he was gay. That made Cook the first openly gay CEO of a Fortune 500 company.
Tim Cook
During his tenure as CEO, Cook has kept a lot of important Apple traditions alive, including appearances by rock stars like the Foo Fighters at big company events …
Tim cook dave grohl 2012
Cook and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Beck Diefenbach/Reuters
… and Jobs’ famous “one more thing” product announcements.
Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook Stephen Lam/Reuters
In 2015, Apple released the Apple Watch, the company’s first entirely new product in the post-Jobs era.
Apple watch tim cook
Cook and model Christy Turlington at the Apple Watch launch event. Robert Galbraith/Reuters
And in 2016, Apple introduced AirPods, tiny wireless earbuds that have become a runaway hit and an important product for Apple’s growth. The company has since released several upgraded versions of the buds — analysts estimate they’re among Apple’s best-selling products.
Airpods pro
Apple has also expanded its iPhone lineup under Cook, adding lower cost iPhones like the iPhone SE and the iPhone 13, as well as more expensive “pro” models that cost more than $1,000.
Apple iPhone 13 Pro in black, gold, silver, and blue
‘s latest iPhone, the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple
In recent years, Apple has expanded beyond hardware to focus on subscription services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus, services that help retain existing Apple customers. Apple’s services division — as well as wearables — is now a major factor in fueling the company’s growth.
Tim Cook at Apple March streaming TV+ Plus event
In the last few years, Apple has seen a few more high-profile execs depart: Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts departed in April 2019; Jony Ive, Apple’s design chief and another of Jobs’ close friends, left the company that June; and marketing chief Phil Schiller announced he was stepping down in August 2020.
Jony Ive Tim Cook
From left: Tim Cook, Jony Ive, and Dave Grohl. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
But Apple’s growth hasn’t slowed — in fact, it’s tripled since 2018. This month, the company became the first in the US to hit a $3 trillion market cap.
Tim Cook
When Apple surpassed a $2 trillion market cap in 2020, it helped Cook reach billionaire status for the first time. Earlier this year, Cook received the 10th in a series of payouts from a deal he received when he took over as CEO. The final payment included 5 million Apple shares worth about $750 million, according to Bloomberg.
Tim Cook
Cook doesn’t live lavishly, however. He lives in a $2.3 million home in Palo Alto, California, but rarely takes expensive vacations and doesn’t own yachts or private planes like other tech CEOs.
Tim cook
Like some of his fellow tech executives, Cook has pledged to give away most of his wealth. “You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change,” Cook told Fortune in 2015.
Tim Cook
Matt Weinberger and Joey Hadden contributed to an earlier version of this story.

