The Rise Of 4K TV -- The New Technology Will Be In A Majority Of US Households Surprisingly Soon

Over half of Americans say they are at least “somewhat likely” to buy a 4K Ultra HD TV in the next two years, according to a new survey from Strategy Analytics. (The survey asked whether they would buy “Ultra HD” or “4K” TV, but these are ostensibly the same technology, operating under different names.)
That’s a surprisingly fast adoption curve for such a new technology.
4K TV made a huge splash at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, with nearly every major TV manufacturer announcing a 4K display for imminent release. The new format offers outstanding picture quality, at four times the pixel density of standard HD.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we forecast that 4K TVs will roll out much faster than most industry analysts are predicting. Two factors will speed up the rollout: the price of 4K-capable TVs and the fast availability of 4K content on Internet video services.
Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:
- 4K-capable TVs will be in 10% of all North American households by year-end 2018. We forecast that this number will reach 50% by the end of 2024, just 10 years from now.
- Prices for 4K TVs are falling fast, dropping by 85% worldwide in just two years. We compare prices across regions (China has the most accessible price points), and examine how falling prices will fuel rapid 4K adoption.
- The first wave of 4K content will become available on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Instant, and YouTube. But we also look at how cable and traditional TV broadcasters will adopt the new format, and the obstacles they face.
- Shipments of 4K-capable TVs will reach 11 million units worldwide by the end of 2016, with China accounting for the largest share of these shipments. We look at why 4K adoption has been so rapid in China.
- We also look at manufacturers’ market share for 4K TV shipments, a market heavily dominated by low-cost Chinese manufacturers.
