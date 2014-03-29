The Rise Of 4K TV -- The New Technology Will Be In A Majority Of US Households Surprisingly Soon

Over half of Americans say they are at least “somewhat likely” to buy a 4K Ultra HD TV in the next two years, according to a new survey from Strategy Analytics. (The survey asked whether they would buy “Ultra HD” or “4K” TV, but these are ostensibly the same technology, operating under different names.)

That’s a surprisingly fast adoption curve for such a new technology.

4K TV made a huge splash at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, with nearly every major TV manufacturer announcing a 4K display for imminent release. The new format offers outstanding picture quality, at four times the pixel density of standard HD.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we forecast that 4K TVs will roll out much faster than most industry analysts are predicting. Two factors will speed up the rollout: the price of 4K-capable TVs and the fast availability of 4K content on Internet video services.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

Here are some of the key trends we explore in the report:

In full, the report:

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today »

The Rise of 4K TV

4K TVs will be in half of North American households in ten years. Find out which key factors are enabling this astonishingly fast roll out.

Sign up for a free two-week trial of Business Insider’s research service and get instant access to this report along with hundreds of charts and in-depth reports on everything digital.

Register >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.