Our 4K Future -- The New TV Standard Is Here And It Will Roll Out Much Faster Than HD

4K TV made a huge splash at this years Consumer Electronics Show, with nearly every major TV manufacturer announcing a 4K display for imminent release. The new format offers outstanding picture quality, at four times the pixel density of standard HD.

But after the excitement of the conference subsided, analysts rushed to throw cold water on 4K, pointing out that the TV industry and electronics consumers were both slow to adopt standard high definition. They were bearish about the prospects for fast 4K adoption.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we forecast that 4K — also known as 4K Ultra HD — will roll out much faster than most industry analysts are predicting. Two factors will speed up the rollout: The price of 4K-capable TVs and the fast availability of 4K content on Internet video services.

