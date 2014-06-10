The Rise In Mobile Video Viewing Will Have A Huge Impact On Digital Video Ad Revenues

There has been a surge in people watching video on their phones and tablets, and as a result the mobile video ad market is poised for a huge rise.

Two recent reports from BI Intelligence take a close look at the rise of mobile video viewing and the digital video ad market.

As of September last year, tablets and smartphones accounted for 15% of all online video hours watched, according to Ooyala. And that share will likely grow significantly in the next couple of years, due to the proliferation of mobile apps and sites that specialize in video (Yahoo Screen, Amazon Instant Video, et al.), or are beginning to emphasise it much more (Instagram, Snapchat, and others).

As more people watch video on their phones and tablets, mobile video ad viewing will also rise fast.

BI Intelligence forecasts that smartphones will account for nearly one-half of all online video ad plays by the end of 2016, up from just 10% in 2013.

Tablets will grow to account for 20% of video ad views in 2016, more than doubling from 7% in 2013.

The report on mobile video lays out what videos people are watching on their smartphones and tablets, and how content providers like YouTube and Netflix have helped drive this behaviour. In the digital video advertising report, we assess where the market is right now for digital video advertising, how fast it will grow, and why mobile will have such a huge impact on its growth.

