The Epic Downfall Of The Casino That Was Supposed To Save Atlantic City

NOTE: This is an updated version of a feature originally authored in 2013 by Max Nisen, who no longer works for Business Insider.

Revel was supposed represent the future of Atlantic City.

However, this gleaming 57-story $US2.2 billion dollar casino has been a financial disaster.

After a nearly 6 year saga of construction halts, union protests, and government assistance, it opened to great fanfare in May 2012.

It was supposed to revitalize the city and provide a resort like alternative to smoky, windowless casinos.

But Thursday, it was forced to file for bankruptcy for the second time in two years. Management warned employees that it could be forced to shut down as early as this summer.

Former Business Insider reporter Simone Foxman was there to photograph the Revel as it started. Here’s a look at how things have gone downhill.

