A Timeline Of The Eurozone, And The Crisis

In the 'short run,' other semi-periphery countries like Spain and Italy are certainly at risk of falling prey to the sovereign debt crisis, says Daniel Gros, deputy director at the Centre for European Policy Studies in Brussels. In Spain, the budget deficit jumped from 3.8 per cent in 2008 to 9.7 per cent of GDP in 2010, making it vulnerable to contagion from indebted eurozone countries, because its fiscal position is not solvent enough to finance itself in the capital markets as investor fears push bond yields higher. Moreover, like Ireland, Spain went through a major housing market bust during the crisis that has left its banking sector at risk. Italy, meanwhile, is at risk because of its high government spending that raised the public debt well above 115 per cent of GDP.

In a June 2011 report issued by the IMF (FT), the fund warned of the risk of contagion throughout both the eurozone periphery and the core: 'A broadly sound recovery continues,' it said, 'but the sovereign crisis in the periphery threatens to overwhelm this favourable outlook, and much remains to be done to secure a dynamic and resilient monetary union.'

However, if the EU is able to weather the debt crisis, it may very well be able to take the next steps in its 60-year journey toward becoming a more integrated bloc of nation-states--both politically and economically. In the wake of the global financial crisis and the subsequent debt crisis, the EU has begun to adopt measures for centralizing governance mechanisms and coordinating fiscal and economic policy. In 2010, the union agreed to replace the temporary EFSF with a permanent rescue fund in 2013 that will be known as the European Stability Mechanism. Similarly, in December 2010, member states established the European Systemic Risk Board, to oversee risk in the financial and banking sectors. There have also been calls for a European-level finance ministry, or equivalent, and the establishment of euro bonds, or the equivalent of American Treasury bonds, says Iain Begg, a professorial research fellow and expert on EU integration at the London School of Economics' European Institute. As Begg notes, a paradoxical outcome of the crisis is that it presents an opportunity for the 'deepening of the EU.'