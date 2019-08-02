A look back at General Electric’s 129-year journey from American manufacturing icon to fallen giant

2001-2017: Troubled times

GE’s next CEO, Jeffrey Immelt, was hand-picked by Welch and took over as the company’s market capitalization was declining from its peak of more than $US450 ($AU609) billion.

A lot happened during Immelt’s 16 years running GE.

The 2008 financial crisis dealt a huge blow to the company: Its stock fell 42% in 2008, forcing GE to rethink its operations. Warren Buffett even stepped in and invested $US3 ($AU4) billion to keep the company afloat.

GE quickly sold off some of its biggest past money-makers, like NBCUniversal, GE Plastics, and GE Water, and the selloff continued with financial services in 2014, home appliances in 2016, and oil and gas in 2017.

In spite of the company’s performance, Immelt maintained a pair of private corporate jets without telling GE’s board of directors. The day Immelt announced his retirement, June 12, 2017, GE stock went up 4%.

Although Welch publicly supported Immelt, he later admitted to other GE executives that the choice was one of his biggest mistakes, according to Fox Business.