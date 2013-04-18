The Rise And Fall Of The Gourmet Cupcake

lamantin via flickrIn 2011, Crumbs Bakery announced it would go public in a reverse merger worth $66 million.



The company’s stock held at $13 for most of the year, but now — two years later — it’s down to $1.40.

Is the cupcake craze coming off its sugar high?

