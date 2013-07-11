How Consumers Fell In And Out of Love With Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch started as a store for outdoorsmen and evolved into the epitome of preppy cool.



But recently, the store has lost its way.

Abercrombie has been criticised for excluding large women and promoting unrealistic standards of beauty.

Sales were also hit as more alternative fashion trends became more popular.

