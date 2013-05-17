The Rise And Fall And Rise Of Tiger Woods [PHOTOS]

Tiger Woods has been a child star, a teenage phenomenon, a juggernaut, and a disgraced celebrity.



He burst onto the scene with one of the steepest rises you’ll ever see, and then fell apart in an equally stunning collapse.

We went back to the moment Tiger appeared with a golf club on TV at age 2, and tracked the insane twists and turns he took to get to where he is today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.