The Rise And Fall And Rise Of Tiger Woods [PHOTOS]

Tiger Woods has been a child star, a teenage phenomenon, a juggernaut, and a disgraced celebrity.
He burst onto the scene with one of the steepest rises you’ll ever see, and then fell apart in an equally stunning collapse.
We went back to the moment Tiger appeared with a golf club on TV at age 2, and tracked the insane twists and turns he took to get to where he is today.
He went back to the amateur circuit and dominated. He won 3-straight US Amateur titles from 1994 to 1996.
He was a legitimate star at Stanford. The New York Times even ran a story when he got some jewelry stolen.
It didn't take him long. He won three of the first eight tournaments he entered, and was named SI's Sportsman of the Year in 1996.
But in April 1997, a bombshell GQ article came out that made him come off as immature, vulgar, and brash.
This off-colour quote completely contradicted his squeaky-clean image, and Tiger was never open with the media again.
But that controversy (and every other controversy) disappeared when he started an unprecedented 12-year run of success in 1997.
From 1997 to 2009 he won 14 majors; 71 PGA tournaments; and made 225 of 231 cuts, meaning he successfully hit around obstructions more than 97% of the time.
Tiger crashed his car into a tree. The back window was smashed out, prompting rumours that he and Elin had gotten into a fight.
Two days before the fight, the National Enquirer had published a story saying he had an affair with Vegas hostess Rachel Uchitel.
In the wake of the crash, Tiger's mistresses started coming out of the woodwork, some with the kinky and embarrassing text messages to prove it.
When he returned to the course in 2010, it was a circus. He was taunted by aeroplanes at the Masters.
After a year-long winning drought, he hired swing guru Sean Foley in August 2010 and began an arduous process of completely changing his swing.
2011 ended up being worse than 2010. Tiger struggled with injury and his swing, only playing in nine tournaments.
But he lacked distance control with his retooled swing, and followed up his win with a crappy Masters.
Month after month, he got more comfortable. He ended 2012 with two more wins and a string of top 10s.
He would have won the Masters if not for this shot that hit the flagstick, went into the water, and later cost him a 2-stroke penalty.
He even has a public girlfriend for the first time in four years — the world's best downhill skier, Lindsey Vonn.
