Disney's (DIS) ABC: Take My Shows, Please!

CBS has deals in place to distribute its shows widely on the Web, via its own network/platform. So do NBC and Fox, via their Hulu JV. And now so will ABC, Mediaweek reports: It says ABC is talking to everyone — AOL, Comcast, MSN, MySpace and Yahoo — about distribution agreements. That’s a change for the Disney-owned broadcaster, which had previously wanted to stream its shows exclusively on its own websites. Probably not a coincidence that last week ABC struck a deal with Warner Brothers that gives ABC all revenue from any WB shows its streams.



Mediaweek via PaidContent

Related: ABC/WB Online Distribution Deal: Streaming Vs. Sales

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.