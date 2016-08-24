The trailer for the new 'The Ring' sequel will haunt your dreams

Paramount Pictures Samara from ‘The Ring’ franchise returns in ‘Rings.’

Paramount is giving us an updated spin on a successful horror franchise from the 2000s with its new horror movie “Rings.”

In 2002, “The Ring” (based on the 1998 Japanese horror movie “Ringu“) became a box-office hit, taking in $249.3 million worldwide and spawning a sequel.

The story revolves around a VHS tape that causes the person who’s seen it to die in seven days.

With VHS players long forgotten, the death video that spawns a creepy girl to come out of a well and terrorize the people who see it is now a viral video in “Rings.”

Though Naomi Watts, who starred in the 2002 film, is not in this one, the creepy girl from the well, Samara, is back.

The movie opens in theatres October 28. Watch the trailer below.

