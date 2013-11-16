The Rinehart Family Trust Saga Takes Another Turn As A New Candidate For The Trusteeship Is Thrown Into The Mix

Photo: Getty/Paul Kane

The husband of Bianca Rinehart has put his hand up for the position as trustee of the $5 billion Hope Margaret Hancock Trust, in what is the latest twist in the ongoing legal battle.

Alexander Vladimir Serebryakov, known as Sasha, has been the general manager of business development at Rio Tinto for three years and has previously worked at Energy Resource Australia in Darwin, for Kennecott Utah Copper Corporation and Rio Tinto Energy America in the US.

The Financial Review has reported Sasha has received the support from Gina Rinehart’s son, John Hancock, and along with his extensive industry experience is a very eligible candidate to take control of the trust and its stake in Hancock Prospecting, estimated to be worth $22 billion.

