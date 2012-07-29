THE RIM DISASTER TIMELINE: BlackBerry's Collapse, As Told By Its Ads

RIM's management said a lot of stupid things (and you can read all their quotes here).

First it dismissed the iPhone. 'It's kind of one more entrant into an already very busy space with lots of choice for consumers ... But in terms of a sort of a sea-change for BlackBerry, I would think that's overstating it,' said Jim Balsillie, CEO of RIM. There were rumours that it actually didn't think the iPhone would work.

Then it played to its user-base.

'Try typing a WEP key on a touchscreen on an Apple iPhone, that's a real challenge. You cannot see what you type,' said Lazaridis.

And then there was delusion. Lazardis told reporters, 'But I think what happened was the amount of marketing and the attention (Apple) generated in the market -- the customers are now coming to the store and saying I didn't know you could do all that with a phone. And when they get there they realise there's a selection -- there's not just one device. And so what it's actually done is increased our sales.'