Attention Girls: We've Been Wearing Bobby Pins Wrong

So, the ladies of DailyEdge.ie got a very disconcerting group text today from an equally-disconcerted mate.
We’ve been doing it wrong for years.
Bobby pins should go into our hair wavy-side down. What madness is this?
Although another smug friend replied smugly, “I always wore clips that way. I didn’t like the bit sticking up out of my head.”
There’s always one.
Photo: honeyandfitz.com
As the rest of us recovered, this handy video helped ease our confuddled brains:
