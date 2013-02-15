Attention Girls: We've Been Wearing Bobby Pins Wrong

So, the ladies of DailyEdge.ie got a very disconcerting group text today from an equally-disconcerted mate.



We’ve been doing it wrong for years.

Bobby pins should go into our hair wavy-side down. What madness is this?

Although another smug friend replied smugly, “I always wore clips that way. I didn’t like the bit sticking up out of my head.”

There’s always one.

Photo: honeyandfitz.com

As the rest of us recovered, this handy video helped ease our confuddled brains:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

