4 easy ways to store your summer clothes better

Shutterstock Make sure your folding technique is solid.

Now that Labour Day weekend is behind us and the mercury is dropping, it’s time to start thinking about storing your floral shirts and chino shorts.

But wait! Don’t go throwing your entire wardrobe into storage bins just yet.

There are a few preservation measures you need to take before closing the lid on your favourite summer duds.

Wash before you store. This is priority number one before you bid a temporary farewell to your summer wardrobe. Wash your clothes before storing to ensure that they’re ready to wear next summer — and to keep stains and sweat marks from settling in for good.

Choose your storage container carefully. Clear plastic bins are ideal for protecting against pests and for being able to see what's stored where. Avoid cardboard, which is easily penetrated by pests, and choose a storage space with as little sunlight as possible and a controlled temperature.

Fold your clothes correctly. To prevent creasing, make sure your clothes are properly folded and aren't packed in too tightly.

Don't forget your add-ins. A bag of cedar chips will keep clothes pest-free, while a few dryer sheets will keep things smelling fresh throughout the fall and winter months.

