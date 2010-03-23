The Right Way To Schedule A Meeting With An Investor

Bianca Male
Congrats! You’ve gotten an introduction to a potential investor.

Now don’t screw it up.

The guys at Venture Hacks see this a lot, so they’ve laid out a few do’s and don’ts for scheduling a meeting with an investor.

In summary:

  • Be available to meet immediately, and offer up several possible times to meet.
  • Know where your investor lives. If you’re in different places and you’re not going to be able to get to their town soon, schedule a time to talk over the phone instead.
  • Always BCC, not CC, the person who introduced you.
  • Add in “one line of good news” about your company, or another personal touch such as a comment about one of their companies. Be specific and make sure you know what you’re talking about.
  • Be succinct!

Read the entire article at Venture Hacks >

