The Right Way To Schedule A Meeting With An Investor

Congrats! You’ve gotten an introduction to a potential investor.
Now don’t screw it up.
The guys at Venture Hacks see this a lot, so they’ve laid out a few do’s and don’ts for scheduling a meeting with an investor.
In summary:
- Be available to meet immediately, and offer up several possible times to meet.
- Know where your investor lives. If you’re in different places and you’re not going to be able to get to their town soon, schedule a time to talk over the phone instead.
- Always BCC, not CC, the person who introduced you.
- Add in “one line of good news” about your company, or another personal touch such as a comment about one of their companies. Be specific and make sure you know what you’re talking about.
- Be succinct!
