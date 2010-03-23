The Right Way To Schedule A Meeting With An Investor

Congrats! You’ve gotten an introduction to a potential investor.



Now don’t screw it up.

The guys at Venture Hacks see this a lot, so they’ve laid out a few do’s and don’ts for scheduling a meeting with an investor.

In summary:

Be available to meet immediately, and offer up several possible times to meet.

Know where your investor lives. If you’re in different places and you’re not going to be able to get to their town soon, schedule a time to talk over the phone instead.

Always BCC, not CC, the person who introduced you.

Add in “one line of good news” about your company, or another personal touch such as a comment about one of their companies. Be specific and make sure you know what you’re talking about.

Be succinct!

