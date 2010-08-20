How To Have An Office Romance

Photo: Katie Tegtmeyer via Flickr

Workplace romance is sometimes unavoidable.After all, many of us spend the majority of our days in the office; when people are working together in such close quarters, it’s not surprising that initial attraction is often followed by a relationship.



In fact, a post from Forbes cites a recent CareerBuilder survey, in which 40% of workers reported having dated someone they worked with.

Forbes spoke with employment attorney Kathleen McKenna to find out the right way to have an office romance.

Here are her top tips:

Avoid a relationship that crosses managerial lines — that means no “supervisor-supervisee” hooking up.

Date someone outside of your department. That way, if the relationship fizzles, you won’t have to deal with seeing them every day or working directly with them.

Write up a contract beforehand making it clear that the relationship is consensual and that there’s no sexual harassment involved (especially if you ignored the previous piece of advice and crossed into manager-subordinate territory.)

Officially report your relationship to HR to save yourself later legal trouble.

Do NOT engage in office PDAs.

Read the entire article over at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.