The Right Way To Get In Touch With A Forgotten Contact

Keeping in touch with everyone you’ve ever exchanged business cards with can be a challenge.Fortunately, if you’ve lost touch with a contact who could be a real asset now, it’s not impossible to “re-ignite” that connection — especially with so many online networking tools at your disposal.



Mashable’s Ben Parr suggests five guidelines for doing this, in a post for OPEN Forum:

Do: email anyone that you’ve met and want to connect with, even if he or she gave you his/her card years ago. Simply tell them that you looking to reignite your network and that you found his/her card in your old stacks. If they don’t respond, it’s not really any loss to you; if they do respond, it could be of tremendous value. You never know.

Do: follow up an email or call with a LinkedIn invite, but don’t try to “cold call” with one. If your first point of contact after a year is an invite, you’re most likely going to be rejected because the recipient has little context as to why you’re sending him one. However, if you email someone and he or she responds, that means that person has some interest in connecting and will know who you are when you send the invite.

Don’t: pitch. Don’t pitch yourself or your company; this is about presenting yourself as a human being they want to relate to, not about being a salesperson.

