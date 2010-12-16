The Right Only Has A Problem With Tax Deal Now Because They Are Jealous Of Attention Left Is Getting

Juan Williams on Shep today puzzles over why the Tea Partiers and Rush Limbaugh and Sarah Palin etc. are suddenly raising a huge fuss over the tax deal.



He thinks they are essentially throwing a temper tantrum over the fact the Left throwing a temper tantrum over the deal itself sucked up all the media attention.

This are literally raising a storm at this moment. ‘We’re going to stop it!’ Stop what, I don’t know, because this is something the Republicans have been backing for a long time. But it’s almost like since the opposition on the far left became so harsh and got so much publicity, all of the sudden the Rush Limbaughs and the Sarah Palins and a lot of the Republican presidential hopefuls have now said, you know what, the Democrats are getting too good a deal!…But it makes you think this is all about running up to the 2012 presidential race and making sure you got the Tea Party with you.

Shep: “They’re making noise so that later on they can say ‘look how much noise I made.'” Yes. Video below.

