Investing Is All About Finding The Perfect Way To Reach Your Goals

Aside from saving for retirement, should you be investing for other goals? If so, what type fits the bill? Should you be putting your money in the market for buying a home … or saving for college, instead?



In this video, LearnVest’s certified financial planners help you identify whether you should be investing—and for what kinds of goals and big purchases. Plus, they share their best tips for keeping your money safe in an uncertain economy.

This story was originally published by LearnVest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.