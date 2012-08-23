The 20 Wealthiest Supermodels On The Planet

Photo: AP Images
Gisele Bündchen may be the highest-paid model of the year according to Forbes; however, she’s not the wealthiest on the planet. After accounting for paychecks, taxes, and other expenses, how much do the world’s top models take home at the end of the day?
Celebrity Net Worth shared estimates of today’s biggest model’s net worths.
Numbers are acquired from public information including salaries, real estate holdings, and divorces. The final total comes from a formula that takes out taxes, manager’s fees, agents’ fees, and lifestyle.
Don’t expect to see youngsters Miranda Kerr and Doutzen Kroes on the list.
Rather, the compilation contains veteran models who, other than walking the runway, have branched out to television, film, music and even painting projects. Most of the women at the top also boast their own original business ventures.
Tiegs started her modelling career at age 17.
Magazine Covers: Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, Elle, and Vogue, along with swimsuit issues of Sports Illustrated in the '70s and '80s.
Ads: In the '80s she had a clothing line, The Cheryl Tiegs Collection, at Sears. She's done print ads for Cover Girl and Revlon, and has both wig and accessory lines with the latter.
TV/Film: The model also started acting, appearing on 'Just Shoot Me' and in the 2003 film 'The Brown Bunny.' Most recently, Tiegs appeared on NBC's 'The Celebrity Apprentice.'
The model has posed for Playboy, worked for Victoria's Secret, and appeared in magazines Sports Illustrated and Vogue.
Seymour has acted in video games, movies, and television, too.
- 'Hell: A Cyberpunk Thriller.'
- 2002's 'Pollock.'
- appeared in an episode of 'Law & Order.'
Ads: L'Oréal, Coca Cola, and the Gap.
Other: She also wrote a book: .'
Murphy has appeared on the cover of Elle, Marie Claire, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated and Vogue around the world, being named VH1/Vogue's Model of the Year' in 1998.
Ads: Ann Taylor Loft, Estée Lauder, Valentino, Versace, Zara, Tiffany & Company
Film / Music: Murphy acted in 'Liberty Heights' playing 'Dubbie the Blonde' and appeared in Incubus' 'Are You In?' music video.
Magazine Covers: Teen Vogue, W, Vanity Fair, and Vogue.
Ads: L'Oréal, Gucci, and Calvin Klein, opening and performing in numerous Calvin Klein fashion shows, and ads for fragrances, eyewear, jewelry, and underwear.
In 2007, she became a spokesperson for David Yurman alongside Kate Moss.
Evangelista is best known for her iconic Harper's Bazaar cover from September 1992 in which she covered half her face with her arm while showing off short black hair.
The cover came four years after she originally chopped her hair off in 1988 and was cut from runway shows that year.
The model has done work for Bloomingdale's, and has signed contracts with Revlon, Estée Lauder, and Fendi.
Magazine Covers: Esquire, Cosmo, W, and Time.
Ads: She's been the face of Chanel, Calvin Klein underwear, Maybelline, and Valentino.
Film: Turlington was also featured in the 1996 fashion documentary, 'Catwalk.'
Currently, 'The Fashion Show' host on Bravo, Iman has also starred in television shows and movies in addition to modelling.
Magazine Covers: Vogue, Vanity Fair, Ebony, and most recently, Essence
TV/ Film:
- 'Out of Africa.'
- 'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.'
- An episode of 'The Cosby Show' and two of 'Miami Vice.'
Other: wrote 'The Beauty of colour: The Ultimate Beauty Guide for Skin of colour' and 'I Am Iman.'
The Victoria's Secret model and wife of Marko Jarić has been in film and television shows in addition to multi-million dollar ad campaigns.
Ads: Has been the face of Donna Karan, Guess?, and Givenchy. Lima signed a contract with Maybelline in 2003.
Magazine Covers: Elle, GQ in the best-selling issue of the year, and Esquire
TV/ Film: 'The Follow' with Mickey Rourke and Forest Whitaker, and has made appearances as herself on both 'Ugly Betty' and 'How I Met Your Mother.'
Jovovich has been able to stay high on the list of richest supermodels with her lead role in the 'Resident Evil' franchise.
Ads: Has modelled for Gap, Revlon, Coach, Banana Republic, and Versace.
Magazine Covers: Seventeen, W, Elle, and Maxim
TV/ Film:
- 'The Fifth Element.'
- 'The Three Musketeers.'
- 'Zoolander.'
- 'Bringing Up Bobby.'
- 'Return to the Blue Lagoon.'
- 'Resident Evil' franchise .
- Her next film out is 'Resident Evil: Retribution.'
The Victoria's Secret Model was named the fourth-highest-paid model by Forbes in 2007, earning $6.8 million.
Ads: Guess?, Oscar de la Renta, Armani Exchange, and Dolce & Gabbana
Magazine Covers: Cosmo, Harper's Bazaar, Glamour, and GQ
TV/ Film: Appeared in 'Casino Royale' and the 'Entourage' season premiere in 2007
When Schiffer became noticed in the '90s after her Gap ads, she was noted for her striking resemblance to former model, Brigette Anne-Marie Bardot.
Ads: modelling for Chanel, Victoria's Secret, and Dolce & Gabbana. Schiffer signed contracts with L'Oréal and Salvatore Ferragamo.
Magazine Covers: Cosmo, Vogue, and Vanity Fair
Film:
- 'Richie Rich.'
- 'Zoolander.'
- 'Love Actually.'
Other: Schiffer launched a cashmere collection in March 2011 acting as the creative director of the brand. She also appeared in Guess? and Pepsi commercials and Bon Jovi's 'Say It Isn't So' music video.
Macpherson had five cover appearances on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and is the current host and an executive producer of 'Fashion Star' on NBC.
Ads: modelled for Playboy, Finesse, and signed a contract with Revlon.
Magazine Covers: Harper's Bazaar, Cosmo, and five SI swimsuit issues.
Film: Schiffer has starred alongside big stars Hugh Grant, Anthony Hopkins, George Clooney, and Jeff Bridges on the big screen.
- 'Batman & Robin.'
- 'The Mirror Has Two Faces.'
- 'Jane Eyre.'
- 'Sirens.'
- 'The Edge.'
- Five episodes of 'Friends.'
Others: Macpherson started her own company, Elle Macpherson Inc., launched Elle Macpherson Intimates, a lingerie collection, created a maternity bra line, and beauty products under nickname, 'The Body.'
Campbell may have been accused in a 10 year span of assault against police, employees, and associates; however, she's still one of the richest models.
Ads: Face of Ralph Lauren, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Victoria's Secret. She was also in a Dunkin doughnuts commercial.
Magazine Covers: Essence, Cosmo, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Playboy, W, and Interview.
Film: Biggest movies include 'Cool as Ice' and 'Ali G Indahouse,' with television appearances on 'The Cosby Show' and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'
Other: Founded charity We Love Brazil in 2005 to help fight poverty in the country. For her efforts, she was named ambassador of Rio de Janeiro two years later. In 2001, she published a book, 'Naomi.'
Party girl Kate Moss has been dropped from campaigns including Chanel and Burberry in the past for alleged drug use in 2005. Despite a bleak road to revive her career, the model is still one of the most wealthy models in the world.
Ads: Versace, Prada, L'Oréal, Missoni, Chanel, Donna Karan, and Rimmel. After 2005, Moss stepped back in the spotlight starring in Nikon commercials.
Magazine Covers: W, Allure, Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Vogue.
Other: Moss has her own trademarked font.
Though having filed for divorce from Seal in April, the Victoria's Secret model has plenty of business ventures to keep busy.
Ads: Victoria's Secret, H&M, McDonald's television commercials, Dannon's Light and Fit yogurt.
Magazine Covers: Glamour, GQ, Cosmo, Esquire, W, and Sports Illustrated
Film / TV: 'Project Runway,' 'Blow Dry,' appeared on 'Sex and the City,' and 'The Devil Wears Prada' as herself.
Other: The model is also a writer, singer, and artist. Klum paints and sculpts and released the single 'Wonderland' in 2006. She co-authored the book 'Heidi Klum's Body of Knowledge.' In 2010, she launched a line of women's active wear with New Balance.
Brinkley became more than just a model, hosting her own CNN show in the '90s.
Ads: CoverGirl, Got Milk?, and appears in ex-husband Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl' music video.
Magazine Covers: Sports Illustrated, Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, Playboy, Cosmo, New York Mag, Life.
Film / TV: Hosted CNN's 'Living in the Nineties with Christie Brinkley,' appeared in 'National Lampoon's Vacation' and 'Vegas Vacation.'
Other: released 'Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Fitness and Beauty Book' in 1983.
Banks has lent herself to television, films, music writing, talk show host, and Oprah Winfrey reporter in addition to her model status.
Ads: Ralph Lauren, starred in Michael Jackson's 'Black or White' video, Dolce & Gabbana, Victoria's Secret, Nike.
Magazine Covers: Elle, was the first African American to appear by herself on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit cover, Details, Shape, People, Ebony, Harper's Bazaar.
Film / TV:
- 'Halloween Resurrection.'
- 'Coyote Ugly.'
- Disney TV-movie 'Life-Size' with Lindsay Lohan.
- Became the host of 'America's Next Top Model' in 2003.
- 'The Tyra Banks Show' from 2005 until 2010.
- Youth correspondent for 'The Oprah Winfrey Show.'
Other: started beauty and fashion site typef, recorded single 'Shake Ya Body' in 2004 and released a single with Kobe Bryant, 'K.O.B.E.,' published 'Modelland' September 2011 and 'Tyra's Beauty, Inside and Out' in 1998.
Crawford is known for influencing not only fashion with her red Versace dress of the 1991 Academy Awards, but also for her radical look on the inaugural cover of George. Crawford quit modelling in 2000, leaving to focus on other ventures.
Ads: Gap, Revlon, Pepsi spokesperson, Liz Claiborne, and IMG.
Magazine Covers: Vogue, iconic Vanity fair cover, W, Maxim. She's also appeared nude in Playboy.
Film / TV:
- 'Unzipped.'
- '54.'
- 'Fair Game.'
- Appeared on episodes of 'According to Jim,' '3rd Rock from the Sun,' and 'Frasier.'
Other: Has home good lines with both Raymour & Flanigan and J.C. Penney including the 'Cindy Crawford Home Collection.'
Mrs. Tom Brady makes it to the top of the list balancing life between modelling and acting.
Ads: CrediCard and Nivea commercials, Louis Vuitton, 'Get a Mac' commercials, Versace, signed a $25 million contract with Victoria's Secret in 2006, American Express Red.
Magazine Covers: GQ, Vogue, W.
Film / TV: Appeared in 'The Devil Wears Prada' and was the lead bank robber in 'Taxi.'
Other: Was named the Greenest Celebrity in 2011, is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, and started grant organisation, The Luz Foundation in 2007.
Kathy Ireland tops the list of the richest models in the world with nearly 40 television and movie appearances, dozens of commercials, and a billion dollar empire.
Ads: Caress soap, Fruit of the Loom, Budweiser, Cheerios, and Baked Lay's commercials, designs clothing for Kmart,
Magazine Covers: Vogue, Cosmo, Sports Illustrated.
Film / TV:
- 'National Lampoon: Loaded Weapon 1.'
- 'The Player.'
- 'Alien from L.A.'
- Appeared on 'Touched by an Angel,' 'The Incredible Hulk,' 'Melrose Place,' and 'Boy Meets World.'
Other: Designs wedding dresses and jewelry, written six books including best-selling 'Powerful Inspirations: Eight Lessons That Will Change Your Life,' has her own fitness video, 'Kathy Ireland's Total Fitness Workout,' came out with her own calendar in 1993. Her empire, KIWW sells more product than Martha Stewart.
