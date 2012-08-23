The 20 Wealthiest Supermodels On The Planet

Photo: AP Images

Gisele Bündchen may be the highest-paid model of the year according to Forbes; however, she’s not the wealthiest on the planet. After accounting for paychecks, taxes, and other expenses, how much do the world’s top models take home at the end of the day?



Celebrity Net Worth shared estimates of today’s biggest model’s net worths.

Numbers are acquired from public information including salaries, real estate holdings, and divorces. The final total comes from a formula that takes out taxes, manager’s fees, agents’ fees, and lifestyle.

Don’t expect to see youngsters Miranda Kerr and Doutzen Kroes on the list.

Rather, the compilation contains veteran models who, other than walking the runway, have branched out to television, film, music and even painting projects. Most of the women at the top also boast their own original business ventures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.