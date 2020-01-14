The richest people in Singapore, ranked

Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images Singapore’s richest person, Zhang Yong, is worth $US16.4 billion.

Singapore, one of the most expensive cities in the world, is home to an estimated 44 billionaires.

These ultra-wealthy individuals range from real-estate magnates and private investors to hot pot billionaires and even the cofounder of Facebook.

Singapore’s richest person is Zhang Yong, a 50-year-old restaurateur who’s worth $US16.4 billion and chairs the popular Sichuan hot pot chain Haidilao, which has locations in China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list. His wife, Shu Ping, the director of the company, is also on Singapore’s billionaires list, with a net worth of $US3.3 billion.

Here are Singapore’s richest people, who are worth a combined $US95.7 billion.

T15. Zhao Tao

Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images Tao is the chairman of Shandong Buchang Pharmaceuticals.

Net worth: $US2.0 billion

Age: 55

Source of wealth: pharmaceuticals

T15. Sam Goi

Tee Yih Jia/Facebook Goi owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, the world’s largest maker of popiah skins, which are used to make spring rolls.

Net worth: $US2.0 billion

Age: 72

Source of wealth: frozen foods

T15. Asok Kumar Hiranandani

Google Maps Hiranandani’s property company, Royal Group, owns hotels such as the So Softel Hotel in Singapore.

Net worth: $US2.0 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

14. Peter Lim

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images Lim is a private investor focused on property, healthcare, and sports.

Net worth: $US2.1 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: investments

T12. Kuok Khoon Hong

REUTERS/Vivek Prakash Kuok cofounded Wilmar in 1991, which is now one of the world’s largest palm oil producers.

Net worth: $US2.9 billion

Age: 71

Source of wealth: palm oil

T12. Richard Chandler

Google Maps The native New Zealander moved to Singapore in 2006, where he now runs Clermont Group, his personal investment fund.

Net worth: $US2.9 billion

Age: 61

Source of wealth: investments

11. Raj Kumar and Kishin RK

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Kumar and RK are Singapore’s leading landlords, with properties including the five-star Hotel Intercontinental.

Net worth: $US3.1 billion

Age: 66

Source of wealth: real estate

T9. Choo Chong Ngen

REUTERS/Loriene Perera Hotel tycoon Choo Chong Ngen founded the Hotel 81 budget hotel chain in Singapore.

Net worth: $US3.3 billion

Age: 67

Source of wealth: hotels

T9. Shu Ping

Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images Ping, the wife of Singapore’s richest man, Zhang Yong, is director and one of the founders of hot pot chain Haidilao.

Net worth: $US3.3 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: restaurants

8. Jason Chang

Google Maps The corporate headquarters of ASE Group, the company Chang chairs, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Net worth: $US3.4 billion

Age: 76

Source of wealth: electronics

7. Kwek Leng Beng

Mike Pont/WireImage Kwek is the chairman of Singapore’s Hong Leong Group and executive chairman of City Developments, one of the island’s largest property developers.

Net worth: $US3.7 billion

Age: 80

Source of wealth: real estate

6. Kwee brothers

Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images The four Kwee brothers own Pontiac Land, which owns luxury hotels and office towers across Singapore.

Net worth: $US6.5 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

5. Wee Cho Yaw

Reuters Wee Cho Yaw is the chairman emeritus of United Overseas Bank, Singapore’s third-largest lender, which was cofounded by his father.

Net worth: $US7.1 billion

Age: 91

Source of wealth: banking

4. Goh Cheng Liang

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Goh holds a a 39% stake in Nippon Paint Holdings, the world’s fourth-largest paint manufacturer.

Net worth: $US10.5 billion

Age: 93

Source of wealth: paints

3. Robert and Philip Ng

REUTERS/Loriene Perera The Ng brothers control Far East Organisation, Singapore’s largest private landlord and developer.

Net worth: $US12.2 billion

Age: unknown

Source of wealth: real estate

2. Eduardo Saverin

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images Saverin cofounded Facebook with Harvard classmate Mark Zuckerberg in 2004.

Net worth: $US12.3 billion

Age: 38

Source of wealth: Facebook

1. Zhang Yong

Mai Shangmin/China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images Yong is the founder of hot pot chain Haidilao.

Net worth: $US16.4 billion

Age: 50

Source of wealth: restaurants

