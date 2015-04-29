The 25 richest people in UK tech

The Sunday Times has released its annual Rich List of the wealthiest people in Britain.
The United Kingdom may not be home to Mark Zuckerberg or Bill Gates, but there’s still more than a dozen technology billionaires on the list.
We’ve rounded up the 25 wealthiest tech entrepreneurs and investors in Britain. You can see the full list at the Sunday Times.
Where the money came from: Lynch founded the software company Autonomy, which then sold to HP for £6.5 billion ($US9.94 billion).
Age: 45
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 235
Where the money came from: Rigby is behind Specialist Computers, one of the country's largest independent IT suppliers.
Age: 71
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 199
Where the money comes from: The entrepreneur seen on 'Dragon's Den' recently launched Brandpath, a merger of his previous telecoms investments.
Age: 49
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 232
Where the money came from: Farquhar is one of the two co-founders of software company Atlassian.
Age: 35
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 192
Where the money came from: Cannon-Brookes co-founded software company Atlassian.
Age: 35
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 189
Where the money came from: Andreev created Badoo in 2006, a London-based social network popular in Latin American.
Age: 35
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 160
Where the money came from: Sudanese-born, Ibrahim's fortune comes from telecoms, and he founded African telecommunications company Celtel.
Age: 68
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 159
Where the money came from: Parsol made her first fortune in online porn before switching gears and founding online gambling company PartyGaming, which is responsible for PartyPoker.
Age: 48
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 158
Where the money came from: Zennström is one of the co-founders of internet communications platform Skype.
Age: 49
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 140
Where the money came from: In 1993, Nixon created Moneysupermarket.com, a price comparison site. It had 2014 revenues of £248 million ($US380 million).
Age: 47
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 120
Where the money came from: One of Britain's best-known businessmen, Lord Sugar founded consumer electronics company Amstrad in 1968.
Age: 68
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 101
Where the money came from: Matthews is a telecoms entrepreneur, starting out working at British Telecom and going on to found Mitel and Newbridge Networks.
Age: 71
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 101
Where the money came from: The Greek entrepreneur runs TV channel streaming site FilmOn amongst other Internet ventures, and his family is also invested in Coca-Cola Hellenic.
Age: 46
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 80
Where the money came from: The Caudwell Group, launched in 1986, sold mobile phones while they were still in their infancy -- making Caudwell rich. Its retail arm was Phones 4u. Caudwell ultimately sold on the business in 2006.
Age: 62
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 65
Where the money comes from: Moritz is chairman of Silicon Valley venture capital firm Michael Moritz. He has invested in PayPal, Google, Yahoo!, Zappos, YouTube, and numerous other tech companies. He has also written a book on Apple.
Age: 60
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 52
Where the money came from: Dunstone co-founded mobile phone retail chain The Carphone Warehouse, and also chairs the TalkTalk group.
Age: 50
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 51
Where the money came from: Peter's daughter Denise founded Bet365 in 2000, which has since grown to become one of the biggest online gambling companies in the world. Brother John also helps run the company.
Age: 47
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 44
Where the money came from: Dyson is a prolific British inventor, and famous for his high-tech hoovers.
Age: 68
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 22
Where the money came from: The rockstar entrepreneur began by launching his Virgin Records music stores, which have eventually morphed into the more than 400 companies under the umbrella of the Virgin Group. One notable tech venture is Virgin Galactic, Branson's space exploration company.
Age: 64
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 20
Where the money came from: The Barclay brothers have a broad portfolio, including the Telegraph newspaper. Under their ownership it has rapidly modernised for the digital age -- but has seen a fair amount of controversy in the process.
Age: 80
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 13
Where the money came from: The two brothers' family moved to the UK from India in the fifties. They invested heavily in the metals market, but have since turned their gaze to property and internet investments. They own Global Switch, one of the largest data centre providers in Europe and Asia.
Age: 73
Overall rank on the Sunday Times Rich List: 5
