The 10 Richest People In America

Forbes released its list of the 400 richest Americans today, and we’ve got the top 10 right here.A lot of familiar faces remaining at the top of the list, leaving little hope for the rest of us. Spots one through three stayed the same, with Bill Gates continuing to reign at No. 1.

#10 Alice Walton is worth $20.9 billion

Last year: $20 billion

Age: 61

#9 Jim Walton is worth $21.1 billion

Last year: $20.1 billion

Age: 63

#8 Sheldon Adelson is worth $21.5 billion

Last year: $14.7 billion

Age: 78

He's a self-made billionaire gaining wealth from Las Vegas casinos.

#7 George Soros is worth $22 billion

Last year: $14.2 billion

Age: 81

#6 Christie Walton is worth $24.5 billion

Last year: $24 billion

Age: 56

#5 David Koch is worth $25 billion

Last year: $21.5 billion

Age: 71

#4 Charles Koch is worth $25 billion

Last year: $21.5 billion

Age: 75

#3 Larry Ellison is worth $33 billion

Last year: $21.5 billion

Age: 67

#2 Warren Buffett is worth $39 billion

Last year: $45 billion

Age: 81

Berkshire Hathaway shares declined nearly 20% in the past year, contributing to a $6 billion loss for Buffett. That makes him America's biggest loser -- kind of.

#1 Bill Gates is worth $59 billion

Last year: $54 Billion

Age: 55

What other 390 people made the list?

