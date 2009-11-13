Did you know there are 238 millionaires in Congress?
That’s according to a new study by the centre for Responsive Politics, which shows that more than 44% of Senators and Representatives are in the seven-figure club, compared to about one per cent of all Americans.
Just as startling: 50 members of Congress boast estimated wealth of at least $10 million, according to 2008 data. And 7 are worth more than $100 million!
Overall, congressional median wealth uncharacteristically dropped nearly 5% in 2008 from 2007, but they’re doing just fine.
“Generally speaking, members of Congress are wealthy by comparison with the vast majority of Americans. That doesn’t mean they’re immune to the effects of this ailing economy — they’re not,” said Sheila Krumholz, CRP’s executive director in a statement. “But they are much better positioned to withstand financial pressures than the people they represent.”
SEE THE RICHEST MEMBERS OF CONGRESS>>>
NOTE ON METHODOLOGY FROM CRP: It is difficult to gauge what a lawmaker is worth based on what they file because the disclosure forms do not require exact values. Instead, the lawmaker reports the range of value into which an asset, for example, falls. As the values increase, the ranges get broader. To calculate net worth, shown here, CRP added together the lawmaker’s range of assets and then subtracted their range of liabilities. We then calculate the midpoint of the resulting range and use this figure to rank the filers. Using this method provides a ranking that more closely reflects reality than using either the minimum or maximum values. (Read more about our methodology.) Valuation of very large assets is limited by the top range being over $50 million. When further research definitively revealed a more accurate figure, it was used in place of the range.
[slideshow]
[slide
permalink=”olympia-j-snowe-r-maine-1″
title=”Olympia J Snowe (R-Maine)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $28,542,526
Net Worth: From $11,605,053 to $45,480,000
Rank: 10th in Senate
Assets: 38 totaling $11,605,053 to $45,480,000
Transactions: 70 totaling $10,404,070 to $30,935,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb182a0000000000afb29a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”yvette-d-clarke-d-ny-2″
title=”Yvette D Clarke (D-NY)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $30,000,001
Net Worth: From $10,000,002 to $50,000,000
Rank: 15th in House
Assets: 2 totaling $10,000,002 to $50,000,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics
Photo: Congresswoman Yvette Clarke Official Website
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb15e9000000000084361a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”denny-rehberg-r-mont-3″
title=”Denny Rehberg (R-Mont)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $31,372,505
Net Worth: From $6,570,014 to $56,174,997
Rank: 14th in House
Assets: 14 totaling $12,170,014 to $57,475,000
Liabilities: 3 totaling $1,300,003 to $5,600,000
Transactions: 3 totaling $101,003 to $215,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb1402000000000071002d/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”nancy-pelosi-d-calif-4″
title=”Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $31,378,542
Net Worth: From $-33,223,905 to $95,980,989
Rank: 13th in House
Assets: 88 totaling $25,276,095 to $108,731,000
Liabilities: 11 totaling $12,750,011 to $58,500,000
Transactions: 39 totaling $15,505,039 to $70,600,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb0aea00000000001453d8/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”nita-m-lowey-d-ny-5″
title=”Nita M Lowey (D-NY)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $33,835,578
Net Worth: From $13,481,096 to $54,190,060
Rank: 12th in House
Assets: 72 totaling $13,481,096 to $54,190,060
Transactions: 80 totaling $1,201,081 to $3,715,000
Income: 2 totaling $9,744
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb09700000000000de03f8/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”gary-miller-r-calif-6″
title=”Gary Miller (R-Calif)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $36,719,525
Net Worth: From $13,263,051 to $60,176,000
Rank: 11th in House
Assets: 56 totaling $13,263,051 to $60,176,000
Transactions: 42 totaling $5,190,041 to $11,000,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb08840000000000f44b00/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”carolyn-b-maloney-d-ny-7″
title=”Carolyn B Maloney (D-NY)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $36,751,045
Net Worth: From $11,497,098 to $62,004,993
Rank: 10th in House
Assets: 97 totaling $16,497,098 to $64,505,000
Liabilities: 7 totaling $2,500,007 to $5,000,000
Transactions: 27 totaling $1,180,027 to $2,875,000
Income: 5 totaling $20,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb07ef00000000004c678e/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”harry-teague-d-nm-8″
title=”Harry Teague (D-NM)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $38,275,465
Net Worth: From $36,275,466 to $40,275,465
Rank: 9th in House
Assets: 52 totaling $41,275,466 to $41,275,466
Liabilities: 1 totaling $1,000,001 to $5,000,000
Transactions: 12 totaling $134,095 to $410,088
Income: 2 totaling $255,733
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb072a0000000000bc4638/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”rodney-frelinghuysen-r-nj-9″
title=”Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $40,898,090
Net Worth: From $18,154,181 to $63,642,000
Rank: 8th in House
Assets: 156 totaling $18,154,181 to $63,642,000
Transactions: 159 totaling $9,569,162 to $22,010,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics
Photo: Congressman Rodney Frelinghuysen Official Site
“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb0664000000000076052c/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”edward-m-kennedy-d-mass-10″
title=”Edward M. Kennedy (D-Mass)”
content=”Note: Senator Kennedy died in August.
Average Net Worth: $44,917,518
Net Worth: From $15,741,036 to $74,094,000
Rank: 9th in Senate
Assets: 37 totaling $15,741,036 to $74,094,000
Transactions: 4 totaling $32,004 to $130,000
Income: 1 totaling $1,995,833
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb04430000000000eda22f/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”cynthia-marie-lummis-r-wyo-11″
title=”Cynthia Marie Lummis (R-Wyo)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $48,288,514
Net Worth: From $12,970,031 to $83,606,998
Rank: 7th in House
Assets: 30 totaling $18,220,031 to $84,707,000
Liabilities: 2 totaling $1,100,002 to $5,250,000
Transactions: 3 totaling $1,002,003 to $5,030,000
Income: 2 totaling $96,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb031c0000000000d01dce/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”bob-corker-r-tenn-12″
title=”Bob Corker (R-Tenn)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $52,345,517
Net Worth: From $8,293,042 to $96,397,993
Rank: 8th in Senate
Assets: 39 totaling $21,793,044 to $101,098,000
Liabilities: 7 totaling $4,700,007 to $13,500,002
Transactions: 14 totaling $4,652,014 to $8,380,001
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb029a00000000005810f4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”james-e-risch-r-idaho-13″
title=”James E Risch (R-Idaho)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $53,325,524
Net Worth: From $19,036,052 to $87,614,997
Rank: 7th in Senate
Assets: 50 totaling $19,486,052 to $87,815,000
Liabilities: 3 totaling $200,003 to $450,000
Transactions: 3 totaling $31,003 to $115,000
Income: 2 totaling $41,844
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaff5200000000003c80a2/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”alan-grayson-d-fla-14″
title=”Alan Grayson (D-Fla)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $54,451,020
Net Worth: From $30,938,043 to $77,963,998
Rank: 6th in House
Assets: 70 totaling $31,238,043 to $78,079,000
Liabilities: 2 totaling $115,002 to $300,000
Transactions: 128 totaling $11,429,128 to $25,460,000
Income: 1 totaling $174,771
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf73c00000000005ad09a/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”michael-mccaul-r-texas-15″
title=”Michael McCaul (R-Texas)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $69,619,248
Net Worth: From $38,084,496 to $101,154,000
Rank: 5th in House
Assets: 563 totaling $38,084,496 to $101,154,000
Transactions: 2904 totaling $19,708,900 to $94,615,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf6b20000000000ce4567/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”dianne-feinstein-d-calif-16″
title=”Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $72,380,637
Net Worth: From $42,912,257 to $101,849,018
Rank: 6th in Senate
Assets: 138 totaling $43,912,258 to $102,849,019
Liabilities: 1 totaling $1,000,001 to $1,000,001
Income: 7 totaling $49,543
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf63f00000000003639ae/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”frank-r-lautenberg-d-nj-17″
title=”Frank R Lautenberg (D-NJ)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $74,744,094
Net Worth: From $47,632,169 to $101,856,020
Rank: 5th in Senate
Assets: 175 totaling $48,632,169 to $102,356,021
Liabilities: 1 totaling $500,001 to $1,000,000
Transactions: 34 totaling $4,510,034 to $8,525,001
Income: 2 totaling $184,959
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf59b0000000000191a71/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”jay-rockefeller-d-wva-18″
title=”Jay Rockefeller (D-WVa)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $94,306,010
Net Worth: From $60,196,019 to $128,416,002
Rank: 4th in Senate
Assets: 17 totaling $85,696,019 to $133,666,004
Liabilities: 2 totaling $5,250,002 to $25,500,000
Transactions: 8 totaling $2,062,010 to $4,230,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf41d000000000007be52/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”vernon-buchanan-r-fla-19″
title=”Vernon Buchanan (R-Fla)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $142,432,692
Net Worth: From $-68,340,597 to $353,205,982
Rank: 4th in House
Assets: 516 totaling $84,409,403 to $384,556,000
Liabilities: 18 totaling $31,350,018 to $152,750,000
Transactions: 656 totaling $24,145,650 to $93,700,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb19170000000000326c69/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”jared-polis-d-colo-20″
title=”Jared Polis (D-Colo)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $158,173,566
Net Worth: From $50,737,134 to $265,609,998
Rank: 3rd in House
Assets: 173 totaling $75,987,134 to $270,710,000
Liabilities: 2 totaling $5,100,002 to $25,250,000
Transactions: 212 totaling $339,045,275 to $1,028,825,003
Income: 5 totaling $565,848
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaef910000000000efc660/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”john-kerry-d-mass-21″
title=”John Kerry (D-Mass)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $208,801,275
Net Worth: From $158,643,501 to $258,959,049
Rank: 3rd in Senate
Assets: 542 totaling $215,273,541 to $306,819,129
Liabilities: 82 totaling $47,860,080 to $56,630,040
Transactions: 1309 totaling $173,057,251 to $310,011,056
Income: 1 totaling $22,544
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaf2170000000000c4f799/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”mark-warner-d-va-22″
title=”Mark Warner (D-Va)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $209,700,598
Net Worth: From $73,315,204 to $346,085,992
Rank: 2nd in Senate
Assets: 169 totaling $86,315,204 to $349,486,000
Liabilities: 101 totaling $3,400,008 to $13,000,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afaee1b00000000003bf61b/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”herb-kohl-d-wis-23″
title=”Herb Kohl (D-Wis)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $214,570,011
Net Worth: From $163,510,027 to $265,629,996
Rank: 1st in Senate
Assets: 27 totaling $338,610,028 to $370,680,001
Liabilities: 5 totaling $105,050,005 to $175,100,001
Transactions: 14 totaling $267,008 to $586,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb1a59000000000012b937/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”jane-harman-d-calif-24″
title=”Jane Harman (D-Calif)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $244,796,667
Net Worth: From $112,318,335 to $377,275,000
Rank: 2nd in House
Assets: 774 totaling $112,318,335 to $377,275,000
Transactions: 3199 totaling $144,052,140 to $466,485,000
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4afb19ff0000000000874dd4/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”darrell-issa-r-calif-25″
title=”Darrell Issa (R-Calif)”
content=”Average Net Worth: $251,025,020
Net Worth: From $164,650,039 to $337,400,002
Rank: 1st in House
Assets: 97 totaling $164,650,039 to $337,400,002
Transactions: 373 totaling $650,494,367 to $2,044,235,003
See the full profile from centre for Responsive Politics“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af9c69400000000003767ad/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[slide
permalink=”see-also-26″
title=”See Also”
content=”Now see the most corrupt members of Congress.“
image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/5db9b914583a9c49b6b3b100/image.jpg”
caption=””
credit=””
credit_href=””
]
[/slideshow]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.