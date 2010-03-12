Meet The 28 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

Photo: Aerion
Most of the financiers on Forbes annual list of the World’s Billionaires are hedge fund managers.The whopping total comes to 20 six billionaire hedge funders worldwide.
Some you’ll definitely know, like Paulson and Soros. But there are plenty who aren’t household names.
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 48
Hedge fund: Avenue Capital
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Age: 81
Hedge fund: BP Capital
Net worth: $1.2 billion
Age: 42
Hedge fund: Clarium Capital
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Lone Pine
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Age: 51
Hedge fund: Moore Capital
Net worth: $1.7 billion
Age: 61
Hedge fund: Millenium
Photo: YouTube
Net worth: $1.8 billion
Age: 46
Hedge fund: Brevan Howard
Net worth: $2 billion
Age: 41
Hedge fund: Citadel
Net worth: $2 billion
Age: 46
Hedge fund: Lone Pine Capital
Net worth: $2.2 billion
Age: 78
Hedge fund: Tiger Management
Net worth: $3 billion
Age: 47
Hedge fund: ESL Investments
Photo: Via The Deal Sleuth
Net worth: $3.2 billion
Age: 55
Hedge fund: Tudor Investment
Net worth: $3.3 billion
Age: 49
Hedge fund: Och-Ziff
Photo: P Base
Net worth: $3.5 billion
Age: 52
Hedge fund: Appaloosa Management
Net worth: $3.5 billion
Age: 65
Hedge fund: Caxton Associates
Photo: New York Social Diary
Net worth: $4 billion each
Age: 38, 43, 45
Hedge fund: Och-Ziff
Photo: New York Social Diary (Daniel Ziff is on the left)
Net worth: $4 billion
Age: 60
Hedge fund: Bridgewater
Net worth: $4 billion
Age: 36
Hedge fund: Centaurus Energy
Net worth: $4.5 billion
Age: 62
Hedge fund: Oak Hill Capital management
Photo: Aerion Corp
Net worth: $4.7 billion
Age: 63
Hedge fund: Blackstone's hedge fund unit
Photo: New York Social Diary
Net worth: $6.4 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: SAC Capital
Net worth: $8.5 billion
Age: 71
Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies
Net worth: $10.5 billion
Age: 74
Hedge fund: Icahn Associates
Net worth: $12 billion
Age: 54
Hedge fund: Paulson & Co
Net worth: $14 billion
Age: 79
Hedge fund: Soros Fund
Net worth: $47 billion
Age: 79
Hedge fund: Berkshire Hathaway
