Meet The 28 Richest Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers

Courtney Comstock, Gregory White
Robert Bass

Photo: Aerion

Most of the financiers on Forbes annual list of the World’s Billionaires are hedge fund managers.The whopping total comes to 20 six billionaire hedge funders worldwide.

Some you’ll definitely know, like Paulson and Soros. But there are plenty who aren’t household names.

26. Mark Lasry

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 48

Hedge fund: Avenue Capital

25. T. Boone Pickens

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Age: 81

Hedge fund: BP Capital

24. Peter Thiel

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Age: 42

Hedge fund: Clarium Capital

23. Steve Mandel

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Lone Pine

22. Louis Bacon

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Age: 51

Hedge fund: Moore Capital

21. Izzy Englander

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Age: 61

Hedge fund: Millenium

Photo: YouTube

20. Alan Howard

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Age: 46

Hedge fund: Brevan Howard

19. Ken Griffin

Net worth: $2 billion

Age: 41

Hedge fund: Citadel

18. Phil Falcone

Net worth: $2 billion

Age: 46

Hedge fund: Lone Pine Capital

17. Julian Robertson

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Age: 78

Hedge fund: Tiger Management

16. Eddie Lampert

Net worth: $3 billion

Age: 47

Hedge fund: ESL Investments

Photo: Via The Deal Sleuth

15. Paul Tudor Jones

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Age: 55

Hedge fund: Tudor Investment

14. Daniel Och

Net worth: $3.3 billion

Age: 49

Hedge fund: Och-Ziff

Photo: P Base

13. David Tepper

Net worth: $3.5 billion

Age: 52

Hedge fund: Appaloosa Management

12. Bruce Kovner

Net worth: $3.5 billion

Age: 65

Hedge fund: Caxton Associates

Photo: New York Social Diary

11. Daniel, Robert, and Dirk Ziff

Net worth: $4 billion each

Age: 38, 43, 45

Hedge fund: Och-Ziff

Photo: New York Social Diary (Daniel Ziff is on the left)

10. Ray Dalio

Net worth: $4 billion

Age: 60

Hedge fund: Bridgewater

9. John Arnold

Net worth: $4 billion

Age: 36

Hedge fund: Centaurus Energy

8. Robert Bass

Net worth: $4.5 billion

Age: 62

Hedge fund: Oak Hill Capital management

Photo: Aerion Corp

7. Steven Schwarzman

Net worth: $4.7 billion

Age: 63

Hedge fund: Blackstone's hedge fund unit

Photo: New York Social Diary

6. Steve Cohen

Net worth: $6.4 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: SAC Capital

5. James Simons

Net worth: $8.5 billion

Age: 71

Hedge fund: Renaissance Technologies

4. Carl Icahn

Net worth: $10.5 billion

Age: 74

Hedge fund: Icahn Associates

3. John Paulson

Net worth: $12 billion

Age: 54

Hedge fund: Paulson & Co

2. George Soros

Net worth: $14 billion

Age: 79

Hedge fund: Soros Fund

1. Warren Buffett

Net worth: $47 billion

Age: 79

Hedge fund: Berkshire Hathaway

